U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager's stock.

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.95. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $6.04.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% in the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 129,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

