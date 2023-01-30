Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Trimble were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Trimble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRMB. Raymond James lowered Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.62. The stock had a trading volume of 108,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,284. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $74.87.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $884.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

