Tribe Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $529,112.42 (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Tribe token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001073 BTC on exchanges. Tribe has a market cap of $112.86 million and $529,112.42 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tribe Profile

Tribe was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tribe is fei.money.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

