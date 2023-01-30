Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $52.00 at Loop Capital

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TREX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Trex from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Trex to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.94.

Shares of Trex stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 71,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,794. Trex has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $96.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Trex had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $188.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Trex by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Trex by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

