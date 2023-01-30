Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.83

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$14.83 and last traded at C$14.80, with a volume of 109375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cormark raised their price target on Transcontinental to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.18.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

