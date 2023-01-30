Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target Cut to C$19.00

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Transcontinental Stock Performance

Shares of Transcontinental stock remained flat at $11.30 during midday trading on Monday. Transcontinental has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector offers premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, door-to-door distribution, print solutions, and personalized and mass marketing products.

