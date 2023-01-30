Tracy T. Conerly Buys 1,500 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Stock

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) Director Tracy T. Conerly purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Trustmark stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,140. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Trustmark Co. has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $38.47.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $225.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.87 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,299,000 after buying an additional 131,993 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,921,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,129,000 after buying an additional 36,670 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,466,000 after buying an additional 246,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,081,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 732,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,570,000 after buying an additional 71,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

TRMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group increased their price target on Trustmark to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trustmark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

