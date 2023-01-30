Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Short Interest Down 11.5% in January

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the December 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CURV. William Blair cut shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Torrid from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Torrid from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

Torrid Price Performance

Shares of CURV stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 101,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,208. Torrid has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Torrid

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $290.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.18 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 2.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Torrid news, Director Theo Killion bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,549.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Torrid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

