Toncoin Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $8.05 billion and approximately $41.42 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $2.36 or 0.00010194 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00048291 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029963 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00018994 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00214473 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002825 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,140.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.4439863 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $40,328,671.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

