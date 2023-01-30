TomoChain (TOMO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.89 Million

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. TomoChain has a market capitalization of $37.38 million and $5.89 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TomoChain has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain’s launch date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,161,275 coins. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TomoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

