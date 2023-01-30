Tokocrypto 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $25.55 Million (TKO)

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Tokocrypto coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokocrypto has a market capitalization of $177.86 million and approximately $25.55 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tokocrypto has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tokocrypto alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.31 or 0.00394813 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,339.36 or 0.27712947 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.88 or 0.00594008 BTC.

About Tokocrypto

Tokocrypto’s launch date was April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 497,801,124 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokocrypto is www.tokocrypto.com.

Buying and Selling Tokocrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto’s latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model.The token serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform and allows users to participate in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was officially launched in April 2021 and has since attracted the attention of both private and enterprise users. The Tokocrypto platform was created in tandem with Binance, which serves as a significant backing for the project and its future development.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokocrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokocrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokocrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokocrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.