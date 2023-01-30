TNC Coin (TNC) Trading Up 4.2% This Week

TNC Coin (TNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One TNC Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. TNC Coin has a total market capitalization of $606.43 million and approximately $839,189.98 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TNC Coin

TNC Coin launched on August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup. The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com.

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019.

