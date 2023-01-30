TNC Coin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $828,483.36 (TNC)

TNC Coin (TNC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. TNC Coin has a total market capitalization of $606.80 million and $828,483.36 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TNC Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TNC Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00396913 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,337.44 or 0.27860351 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.79 or 0.00596953 BTC.

TNC Coin Coin Profile

TNC Coin’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup. The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com.

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 5,851,183,164 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.10528716 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $833,517.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TNC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TNC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TNC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TNC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.