Threshold (T) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $428.48 Million

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Threshold has a total market cap of $428.48 million and $48.33 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0428 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Threshold has traded 77.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

