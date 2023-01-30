Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Lifted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 659,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.7% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $334,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,973,743. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $9.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $564.47. The company had a trading volume of 186,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,199. The firm has a market cap of $221.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $618.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $559.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $548.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

