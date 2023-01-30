The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Lowered by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lessened its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Southern were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after acquiring an additional 239,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $68.07. The company had a trading volume of 435,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,661. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

