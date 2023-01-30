The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stake Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2,155.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises 1.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,033. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.09. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.