The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Mosaic makes up 0.8% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,202.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,544,000 after buying an additional 1,476,843 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 7,158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 911,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,071,000 after acquiring an additional 899,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $56,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.82. 1,007,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,906,924. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.32. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $38.70 and a 12-month high of $79.28.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOS. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.31.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

