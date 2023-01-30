The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Short Interest Update

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,620,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the December 31st total of 13,130,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MQS Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.2% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.6% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

KHC traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $39.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,215,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,010,424. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.04. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

