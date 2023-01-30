The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Short Interest Update

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the December 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 213,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 40,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $542,559.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,570,087 shares in the company, valued at $34,567,670.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Joint by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Joint by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joint by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Joint by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Joint by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Joint in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 81,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,185. The firm has a market cap of $271.71 million, a PE ratio of 374.07 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Joint has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $57.46.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.02 million. Joint had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Joint will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

