The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Short Interest Update

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the December 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HHC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Insider Activity at Howard Hughes

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.66 per share, for a total transaction of $383,379.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,894,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,654,700.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,219,532 shares of company stock worth $158,910,530 over the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $25,411,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 182.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 331,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,551,000 after buying an additional 214,228 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $7,816,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 8.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,752,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,069,000 after buying an additional 135,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 73.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,232,000 after buying an additional 120,033 shares during the last quarter.

Howard Hughes stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.37. 176,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,298. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.97 and a 200 day moving average of $68.87. Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $105.51.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.