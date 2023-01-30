The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.54.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $4,190,121.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,840,311 shares of company stock worth $114,884,116 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $2.83 on Monday, hitting $356.53. The stock had a trading volume of 218,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,241. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $359.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.77. The company has a market capitalization of $119.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

