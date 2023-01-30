The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of China Feihe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

China Feihe Price Performance

OTCMKTS CFEIY opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97. China Feihe has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $15.47.

About China Feihe

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

