The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,400 Price Target

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 4,400 ($54.48) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($59.43) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,400 ($54.48) price target on Unilever in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($48.29) price target on Unilever in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($53.24) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,190 ($64.26) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,103.33 ($50.80).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of LON ULVR traded up GBX 50.50 ($0.63) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 4,071.50 ($50.41). The company had a trading volume of 3,369,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,264. The stock has a market cap of £103.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,087.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,156.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,028.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,249.50 ($52.61).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.