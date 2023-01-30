The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €31.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

STM has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($39.67) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($39.13) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($52.17) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($63.04) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of EPA STM opened at €43.69 ($47.49) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €36.35 and its 200 day moving average is €35.29. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($13.48) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($23.32).

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.