The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $271.12. 106,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,982. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $324.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

