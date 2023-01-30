The Debt Box (DEBT) One Day Volume Tops $2.48 Million

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. The Debt Box has a total market capitalization of $688.06 million and $2.48 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Debt Box token can currently be bought for $22.48 or 0.00098652 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00399226 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,370.93 or 0.28022736 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.07 or 0.00594110 BTC.

About The Debt Box

The Debt Box was first traded on December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The official website for The Debt Box is www.thedebtbox.com. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Debt Box Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using US dollars.

