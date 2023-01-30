The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,931 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Boeing were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.53.

BA stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.90. 2,199,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,328,029. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $223.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.17, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.77.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

