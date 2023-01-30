Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.35.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.03. 871,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,553,000. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.