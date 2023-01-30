Tether Gold Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Tether Gold token can currently be bought for about $1,917.83 or 0.08273695 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $92.92 million and approximately $723,778.55 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 51.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.18 or 0.00397359 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,470.59 or 0.27891708 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.71 or 0.00584982 BTC.

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold was first traded on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

