TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $217.60 million and approximately $9.63 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00087128 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00058117 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010679 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001088 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00025943 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000935 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004322 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000233 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,803,183,971 coins and its circulating supply is 9,801,831,545 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
