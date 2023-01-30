Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Trading 5.4% Higher

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 1,624,974 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,018,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Tellurian Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.31.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tellurian

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 38,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tellurian by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 179,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 51,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.