Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Trading 5.4% Higher

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 1,624,974 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,018,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.
The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.31.
Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.
