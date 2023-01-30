Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 300.0% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Tekla Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HQH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,962. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $22.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.76.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

