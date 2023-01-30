TBH Global Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,220 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $338.93. 1,704,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,699,187. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $358.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.18.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

