TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 4,451 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.82. 1,353,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829,629. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also

