TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 31.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 612,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,071,000 after buying an additional 146,750 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHCT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,614. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.66. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $45.36.

CHCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Community Healthcare Trust to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

