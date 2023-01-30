TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $702,000 Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HCA traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $252.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,862. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.67. The company has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Articles

