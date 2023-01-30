TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $10.24 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 2.6% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $10,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 135.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 834,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 479,838 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,043,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,383,000 after buying an additional 244,731 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 196,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $48.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,926. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.75.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.