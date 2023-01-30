TBH Global Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 132.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Graham by 141.4% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total value of $79,063.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total value of $79,063.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total value of $43,996.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 584 shares in the company, valued at $356,859.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graham Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GHC traded down $4.63 on Monday, hitting $631.85. 3,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,735. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $525.58 and a 52 week high of $664.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $617.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $596.31. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $15.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter.

Graham Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Graham in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Graham

(Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.