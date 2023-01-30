TBH Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 65,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 101,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 423,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 70,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 49,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.74. 2,833,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,863,297. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.65. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 74.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

