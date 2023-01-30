Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,088 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Target comprises 0.9% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

Target Trading Down 0.9 %

TGT stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.99. 248,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,121,378. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.30. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

