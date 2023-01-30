Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,893 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,016,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Sysco by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,654 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 953,110 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 10,810.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,113,000 after purchasing an additional 831,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,587,000 after purchasing an additional 608,222 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $77.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.35.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Argus raised their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

