Synthetix (SNX) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, Synthetix has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $611.99 million and approximately $26.68 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for $2.45 or 0.00010366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Synthetix
Synthetix was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 313,040,451 coins and its circulating supply is 249,696,511 coins. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io.
Buying and Selling Synthetix
