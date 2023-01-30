Synthetix Price Reaches $2.45 on Major Exchanges (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Synthetix has a market cap of $611.99 million and $26.68 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for about $2.45 or 0.00010366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Synthetix Profile
Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 313,040,451 coins and its circulating supply is 249,696,511 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Synthetix
