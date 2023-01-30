Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Position Reduced by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Synopsys by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,714,000 after purchasing an additional 97,797 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Synopsys by 6.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,176,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,080,000 after purchasing an additional 139,678 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Synopsys by 9.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,294,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,243,000 after purchasing an additional 107,868 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 48.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,081,000 after purchasing an additional 353,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Synopsys by 119.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,292,000 after acquiring an additional 511,708 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on SNPS. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.55.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $2.85 on Monday, reaching $354.42. The stock had a trading volume of 30,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,892. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $331.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.93. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The stock has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.