Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up 0.9% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $354.42. 30,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,892. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.93. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $16,806,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.55.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Further Reading

