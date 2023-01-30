Symbol (XYM) Market Capitalization Hits $257.93 Million

Symbol (XYM) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Symbol has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Symbol has a market cap of $257.93 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Symbol Profile

Symbol launched on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy.”

