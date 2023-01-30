SwissBorg Trading Down 0.8% This Week (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One SwissBorg token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SwissBorg has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. SwissBorg has a market capitalization of $227.72 million and approximately $628,501.98 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002810 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.00397537 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,358.33 or 0.27904158 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.88 or 0.00596322 BTC.
SwissBorg Token Profile
SwissBorg’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog. The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com.
Buying and Selling SwissBorg
