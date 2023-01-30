SVB Leerink Cuts Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target to $49.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENTA. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.74. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.48.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.86 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 141.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $1,341,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,604,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,621,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,864,000 after acquiring an additional 103,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,332,000 after acquiring an additional 390,842 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 931,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 352,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,274,000 after buying an additional 54,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,560,000 after buying an additional 108,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

