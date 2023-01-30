Susquehanna Boosts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $32.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Vertical Research upgraded CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84. CSX has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

